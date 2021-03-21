Left Menu

Rebel BJP MLA claims Yediyurappa's exit inevitable

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 21-03-2021 22:53 IST | Created: 21-03-2021 22:53 IST
Rebel BJP MLA claims Yediyurappa's exit inevitable

Launching yet another tirade against Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, rebel BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal on Sunday said change of guard in the state was 'inevitable' after the elections to five states, as the BJP cannot go for next poll under his leadership.

''This Chief Minister will be changed for sure. If the BJP goes for election with him, then defeat is guaranteed,'' Yatnal, who has been targetting Yediyurappa on a regular basis, told reporters.

He even said if the BJP has to survive in Karnataka, Yediyurappa's exit was essential.

According to the MLA, change will happen after the elections to the five states are over.

Accusing the CM of being 'partial,' he said the allocation of funds to MLAs was 'unequal'.

''He (Yediyurappa) doesn't distribute funds equally to the MLAs. He gives funds to only 38 MLAs of BJP and 40 MLAs of Congress and JD(S),'' Yatnal alleged.

To substantiate his claim, Yatnal said Yediyurappa gave Rs 220 crore for airport in Vijayapura whereas for the one in his hometown Shivamogga, he allotted Rs 380 crore.

For irrigation, Rs 25,000 crore was supposed to be allocated, but in the budget this time Rs 5,600 crore was only earmarked, he added.

Stressing the need to raise voice against injustice, the rebel MLA said, ''He (Yediyurappa) is not the last Chief Minister of BJP in South India.

For the next 20 to 30 years, a BJP chief minister has to rule. So we have to choose someone who can do that.'' The Vijayapura BJP MLA and former union minister has been up in arms against Yediyurappa since the time he expanded his cabinet excluding Yatnal.

Several MLAs loyal to Yediyurappa had been asking the party high command to take action against him and put an end to his accusations.

The party high command had issued a show cause notice to Yatnal and the MLA gave a reply too.

However, no decision has been taken any yet.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Will Love Alarm Season 3 ever take place? What more we know

Dr. David Warren: Google honors ‘black box’ inventor on his 96th birthday

Applications now open for Class 5 of Google for Startups Accelerator India

Lenovo announces new tablet with Google Play, over 3.6M NOOK eBooks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

BJP's promise of Bengal tea worker wage hike false; it did not keep pledge in Assam: TU leader

The BJPs vow to increase the minimum wage of tea garden workers in West Bengal to Rs 350 is false, as the party did not keep a similar promise made to tea labourers of Assam five years ago, a tea trade union leader claimed.The saffron party...

People should make decisive move, not to leave hung Assembly: Kamal Haasan

Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan on Sunday said that both AIADMK and DMK are not support-worthy and people should make a decision in this Assembly elections and not leave the hung Assembly. Both AIADMK DMK arent support-worthy. They ...

Two held for killing man over personal enmity in Delhi's Azadpur

Two people were arrested for allegedly killing a 32-year-old man over personal enmity in northwest Delhis Azadpur on Sunday, police said.Mohit 18, Amit Dubey 20 and their accomplice Rajnish 21 had allegedly killed Suresh alias Banwari on Ma...

U.S. administers 124.5 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

The United States has administered 124,481,412 doses of COVID-19 vaccines as of Sunday morning, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. The tally is for Moderna, PfizerBioNTech and Johnson Johnsons vaccines as of 6 a.m. E...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021