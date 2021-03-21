Artists make political symbols, cut-outs, contribute silently to poll fever in West Bengal

Left Menu

Amid the stormy political campaigns and mega rallies, it is the artist community that has been silently contributing to the poll fever in West Bengal.

An artist making political symbols in Kolkata (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

By Syeda Shabana Parveen Amid the stormy political campaigns and mega rallies, it is the artist community that has been silently contributing to the poll fever in West Bengal.

The artists in Kolkata and other districts have been working tirelessly to make political symbols and cut-outs. Be it Trinamool Congress' Joda phool or Bharatiya Janata Party's lotus, the artists are exhibiting their craftmanship through their immaculate works. There is hardly any lane in Kolkata that is not festooned with the symbols and slogans of TMC, BJP, CPM or other parties. In other words, the election mood has gripped the city. And, all credits goes to the artists' community of Bengal.

Speaking to ANI, Sahadeb Dhara, an artist said, "I have been preparing party symbols for several years. This time we are receiving more orders for TMC symbol as compared to BJP and other parties." Asked about the reason for getting fewer orders from other parties, Dhara said he has no idea about it.

"We begin to work on getting the order. Each party symbol is sold for Rs 150. Another artist Swapan told ANI, "We are working but orders are relatively fewer as compared to earlier times. This time we have orders from TMC and BJP only and hardly any from other parties."

Elections to the 294-member state Assembly will be held in eight phases starting from March 27 with the final round of voting taking place on April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)

