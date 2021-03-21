Left Menu

People should make decisive move, not to leave hung Assembly: Kamal Haasan

Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan on Sunday said that both AIADMK and DMK are not support-worthy and people should make a decision in this Assembly elections and not leave the hung Assembly.

ANI | Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 21-03-2021 23:23 IST | Created: 21-03-2021 23:22 IST
People should make decisive move, not to leave hung Assembly: Kamal Haasan
Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan speaking to ANI on Sunday. . Image Credit: ANI

Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan on Sunday said that both AIADMK and DMK are not support-worthy and people should make a decision in this Assembly elections and not leave the hung Assembly. "Both (AIADMK & DMK) aren't support-worthy. They (people) should make a decisive move towards politics which means not leaving the Assembly hung, please come and vote," Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan told ANI.

"I want to uplift the poor. My target is to win the opportunity to serve the Constitution," Kamal Haasan said. Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan on Monday filed his nomination from Coimbatore South Constituency for Tamil Nadu Assembly polls.

While addressing a press conference after filing his nomination, he said, "Our Strategy is honesty which is lacking with other parties". Asked about the reason for contesting from Coimbatore, he said, "Coimbatore is very close to my heart. I have a lot of friends in this city. So many memories...Many important events in my life happened here."

"State Eligibility cum Entrance Test (SEET) is an alternative plan, instead of saying we will ban something that has been promulgated by Central govt which is not possible. It's an empty promise by Mr Stalin when he says we will make it (NEET exam) disappear," Haasan said. "I will work to make Coimbatore not only the best city in Tamil Nadu but the best in India," he added.

MNM will be contesting 154 of 234 assembly seats. Of the remaining 80 seats, MNM's two alliance partners -- All India Samathuva Makkal Katchi (AISMK) led by R Sarathkumar and TR Paarivendhar's Indhiya Jananayaga Katchi (IJK) -- will contest 40 seats each. Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu will be held on April 6 and the counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Canadian Pacific to buy Kansas City Southern for $25 billion - FT

U.S. administers 124.5 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

BoE governor wants UK bill to make Google tackle online scams -Sunday Times

India's Serum to delay further vaccine shipments to Brazil, Morocco, Saudi - source

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Germany set to extend COVID-19 lockdown, draft proposal says

Germany is set to extend a lockdown to contain the COVID-19 pandemic into its fifth month, according to a draft proposal, after infection rates exceeded the level at which authorities say hospitals will be overstretched. The recommendation ...

Soccer-Leicester out-class Manchester United to reach FA Cup semis

Leicester Citys Kelechi Iheanacho scored two poachers goals as they beat Manchester United 3-1 in their FA Cup quarter-final on Sunday to set up a last-four clash against Southampton.The Foxes took the lead following a horrendous error from...

Slovak PM prepared to step down to resolve coalition crisis, sets conditions

Slovak Prime Minister Igor Matovic said on Sunday he was prepared to step down to calm down a crisis in his four-party coalition, if his coalition partners agreed to several conditions including a cabinet seat for himself.The year-old, four...

Soccer-FA Cup semi-final draw

Draw for the semi-finals of the FA Cup made on Sunday Leicester City v SouthamptonChelsea v Manchester City Matches will be played at Wembley on April 17-18 Editing by Toby Davis...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021