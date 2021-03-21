Left Menu

Women in Kozhikode South constituency happy to see two female candidates contesting for Kerala polls

Kozhikode (Kerala) [India], March 21 (ANI) Women at Kozhikode South constituency were happy to see two female candidates contesting from their assembly seats and expected that issues related to women will be considered as they said that they did not feel safe here.

ANI | Kozhikode (Kerala) | Updated: 21-03-2021 23:47 IST | Created: 21-03-2021 23:47 IST
Women in Kozhikode South constituency happy to see two female candidates contesting for Kerala polls
Representative image.. Image Credit: ANI

By Amiya Kumar Kushwaha Kozhikode (Kerala) [India], March 21 (ANI) Women at Kozhikode South constituency were happy to see two female candidates contesting from their assembly seats and expected that issues related to women will be considered as they said that they did not feel safe here.

For the first time in 25 years, Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) has fielded a woman candidate Noorbina Rasheed who is facing another woman Navya Haridas, who is Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate. They will face male candidate Ahammad Devarkovil, who is contesting here from Indian National League (INL). Noorbina Rasheed said that she will work for providing safety and security to women in her constituency.

One woman who was witnessing her rally at Kozhikode beach expressed hope on Noorbina that she will work on women issues. The women of Kozhikode welcomed the decision of fielding the women candidates in the ensuing assembly polls and expressed their strong opinion on working for women empowerment in their assembly seat.

Pooja Joseph, a young lady, said, " The candidate must ensure financial independence to every woman in Kerala. I think it is the first and foremost thing to be done as a public representative." Pooja Joseph stressed that the women legislator duties are to enquire if every woman is aware of their rights in society and to raise a strong voice against everything that promotes racism, sexism, casteism and domestic violence.

A similar opinion was also reckoned by another woman of Kozhikode, who was happy to see a female candidate from their constituency. However, one woman at Sweetmeat Street named Sulekha was not happy with the party they are contesting from. Sulekha, who runs a small shop, said that the legislator should work on empowering women by providing some assistance.

She expressed her happiness with the manifesto of LDF which speaks for women empowerment. However, she expressed her unhappiness with contesting women candidates in her assembly as she did not support the party to which they belong. Sreelaxmi, who has come for shopping at SM street, told ANI that women are facing so many problems and said that she is not satisfied with the government.

"The candidate whosoever wins in this assembly elections should address issues pertaining to women. The government should provide a safe environment to women in Kerala," Sreelaxmi said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Canadian Pacific to buy Kansas City Southern for $25 billion - FT

U.S. administers 124.5 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

BoE governor wants UK bill to make Google tackle online scams -Sunday Times

India's Serum to delay further vaccine shipments to Brazil, Morocco, Saudi - source

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Germany set to extend COVID-19 lockdown, draft proposal says

Germany is set to extend a lockdown to contain the COVID-19 pandemic into its fifth month, according to a draft proposal, after infection rates exceeded the level at which authorities say hospitals will be overstretched. The recommendation ...

Soccer-Leicester out-class Manchester United to reach FA Cup semis

Leicester Citys Kelechi Iheanacho scored two poachers goals as they beat Manchester United 3-1 in their FA Cup quarter-final on Sunday to set up a last-four clash against Southampton.The Foxes took the lead following a horrendous error from...

Slovak PM prepared to step down to resolve coalition crisis, sets conditions

Slovak Prime Minister Igor Matovic said on Sunday he was prepared to step down to calm down a crisis in his four-party coalition, if his coalition partners agreed to several conditions including a cabinet seat for himself.The year-old, four...

Soccer-FA Cup semi-final draw

Draw for the semi-finals of the FA Cup made on Sunday Leicester City v SouthamptonChelsea v Manchester City Matches will be played at Wembley on April 17-18 Editing by Toby Davis...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021