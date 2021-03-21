Left Menu

BJP complains to Chennai police commissioner about attack on RSS members by DMK

Actor-turned-politician Khushbu and other Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders on Sunday complained to the Chennai Police Commissioner that Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) workers attacked Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) members during their door-to-door voting awareness program.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 21-03-2021 23:48 IST | Created: 21-03-2021 23:48 IST
BJP complains to Chennai police commissioner about attack on RSS members by DMK
Actor-turned-politician Khushbu (centre) . Image Credit: ANI

Actor-turned-politician Khushbu and other Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders on Sunday complained to the Chennai Police Commissioner that Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) workers attacked Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) members during their door-to-door voting awareness program. Besides Khushbu, the BJP delegation included party general secretary Karu Nagarajan and the party's Advocate wing president Paul Kanagaraj.

According to BJP, RSS members were allegedly attacked and beaten by DMK workers when they were conducting their door-to-door awareness campaign for 100 per cent voting. BJP has fielded actor Khusbu from the Thousand Lights assembly seat in the upcoming election.

The 234-members Tamil Nadu assembly elections will be held in a single phase on April 6 and the counting of votes will be done on May 2. Ruling AIADMK is contesting the polls in a pre-poll alliance with the BJP. DMK has joined hands with Congress. This time actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan's party Makkal Neethi Maiam (MNM) is also in the fray. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Canadian Pacific to buy Kansas City Southern for $25 billion - FT

U.S. administers 124.5 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

BoE governor wants UK bill to make Google tackle online scams -Sunday Times

India's Serum to delay further vaccine shipments to Brazil, Morocco, Saudi - source

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Germany set to extend COVID-19 lockdown, draft proposal says

Germany is set to extend a lockdown to contain the COVID-19 pandemic into its fifth month, according to a draft proposal, after infection rates exceeded the level at which authorities say hospitals will be overstretched. The recommendation ...

Soccer-Leicester out-class Manchester United to reach FA Cup semis

Leicester Citys Kelechi Iheanacho scored two poachers goals as they beat Manchester United 3-1 in their FA Cup quarter-final on Sunday to set up a last-four clash against Southampton.The Foxes took the lead following a horrendous error from...

Slovak PM prepared to step down to resolve coalition crisis, sets conditions

Slovak Prime Minister Igor Matovic said on Sunday he was prepared to step down to calm down a crisis in his four-party coalition, if his coalition partners agreed to several conditions including a cabinet seat for himself.The year-old, four...

Soccer-FA Cup semi-final draw

Draw for the semi-finals of the FA Cup made on Sunday Leicester City v SouthamptonChelsea v Manchester City Matches will be played at Wembley on April 17-18 Editing by Toby Davis...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021