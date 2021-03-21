BJP complains to Chennai police commissioner about attack on RSS members by DMK
Actor-turned-politician Khushbu and other Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders on Sunday complained to the Chennai Police Commissioner that Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) workers attacked Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) members during their door-to-door voting awareness program.ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 21-03-2021 23:48 IST | Created: 21-03-2021 23:48 IST
Actor-turned-politician Khushbu and other Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders on Sunday complained to the Chennai Police Commissioner that Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) workers attacked Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) members during their door-to-door voting awareness program. Besides Khushbu, the BJP delegation included party general secretary Karu Nagarajan and the party's Advocate wing president Paul Kanagaraj.
According to BJP, RSS members were allegedly attacked and beaten by DMK workers when they were conducting their door-to-door awareness campaign for 100 per cent voting. BJP has fielded actor Khusbu from the Thousand Lights assembly seat in the upcoming election.
The 234-members Tamil Nadu assembly elections will be held in a single phase on April 6 and the counting of votes will be done on May 2. Ruling AIADMK is contesting the polls in a pre-poll alliance with the BJP. DMK has joined hands with Congress. This time actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan's party Makkal Neethi Maiam (MNM) is also in the fray. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
DMK gives 25 Assembly seats, Kanyakumari LS seat to Congress
Mansukh Hiren's family must get justice: Maharashtra Congress
"Will not seek share in power from DMK," says TN Congress
Congress, DMK hold seat-sharing talks for Puducherry polls; AINRC's silence
Alliance partners of Congress in Assam will not get any seat in first phase