Left Menu

BJP pledges "KG to PG" free education, 33 % quota in govt jobs for women in Bengal manifesto

Benefits will be directly transferred to the woman head of a family, Banerjee had said.PTI BSM SUS SOM SK SK SK

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 21-03-2021 23:52 IST | Created: 21-03-2021 23:52 IST
BJP pledges "KG to PG" free education, 33 % quota in govt jobs for women in Bengal manifesto

Promising ''KG to PG'' free education, 33 per cent quota in government jobs, free travel in public transport for women, strict enforcement of the new citizenship law, and a Rs three lakh accident cover for farmers, the BJP Sunday unveiled its election manifesto for the West Bengal assembly polls.

In an apparent effort to counter the ruling TMC's ''Bangla Nijer Meyeke Chai'' (Bengal wants its own daughter) slogan hailing Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Union Home Minister Amit Shah released the manifesto that promised employment generation and social security, while laying extra emphasis on welfare of women.

Releasing the 'Sonar Bangla Sonkolpo Potro', Shah said that BJP will ensure the implementation of the Ayushman Bharat healthcare scheme and the PM-Kisan programme in the state, besides giving at least one job to every family.

He promised payment of arrears of Rs 18,000 to each of the 75 lakh farming families of the state under PM-Kisan, a scheme, which the TMC government decided to implement belatedly.

With the farmers protest still continuing at the borders of the national capital, Shah announced raising the assistance under the PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi to Rs 10,000 annually, if the BJP is voted to power in the state. He said while the Centre will extend a grant of Rs 6,000 already declared by the Modi government, the rest will be borne by the state.

The party also announced a Rs 5,000 crore intervention fund to assure farmers' economic security.

The manifesto promised a Sonar Bangla fund with a corpus of Rs 11,000 crore to promote art and literature, besides a Rabindranath Tagore Prize on the lines of the Nobel Prize, as the party sought to reach out to an electorate proud of its cultural heritage.

Taking a leaf out of the Congress's promise of Universal Basic Income promise during the Lok Sabha polls of 2019, Banerjee had released the TMC's manifesto on Wednesday that sought to reach out to the 49 per cent women electorate with the promise that the woman guardian of every general category family will get Rs 500 every month, while the amount will be Rs 1,000 for SC/ST/OBC families.

She had also announced a monthly pension of Rs 1,000 to widows above 18 years of age.

''After forming the government, we helped lakhs of widows, senior citizens, and specially-abled people through monetary assistance. For the first time, every family in Bengal will be extended a minimum basic income. Benefits will be directly transferred to the woman head of a family,'' Banerjee had said.

PTI BSM SUS SOM SK SK SK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Canadian Pacific to buy Kansas City Southern for $25 billion - FT

U.S. administers 124.5 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

BoE governor wants UK bill to make Google tackle online scams -Sunday Times

India's Serum to delay further vaccine shipments to Brazil, Morocco, Saudi - source

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Germany set to extend COVID-19 lockdown, draft proposal says

Germany is set to extend a lockdown to contain the COVID-19 pandemic into its fifth month, according to a draft proposal, after infection rates exceeded the level at which authorities say hospitals will be overstretched. The recommendation ...

Soccer-Leicester out-class Manchester United to reach FA Cup semis

Leicester Citys Kelechi Iheanacho scored two poachers goals as they beat Manchester United 3-1 in their FA Cup quarter-final on Sunday to set up a last-four clash against Southampton.The Foxes took the lead following a horrendous error from...

Slovak PM prepared to step down to resolve coalition crisis, sets conditions

Slovak Prime Minister Igor Matovic said on Sunday he was prepared to step down to calm down a crisis in his four-party coalition, if his coalition partners agreed to several conditions including a cabinet seat for himself.The year-old, four...

Soccer-FA Cup semi-final draw

Draw for the semi-finals of the FA Cup made on Sunday Leicester City v SouthamptonChelsea v Manchester City Matches will be played at Wembley on April 17-18 Editing by Toby Davis...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021