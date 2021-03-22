Slovak PM prepared to step down to resolve coalition crisis, sets conditions

Slovak PM prepared to step down to resolve coalition crisis, sets conditionsReuters | Updated: 22-03-2021 00:46 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 00:40 IST
Slovak Prime Minister Igor Matovic said on Sunday he was prepared to step down to calm down a crisis in his four-party coalition, if his coalition partners agreed to several conditions including a cabinet seat for himself.
The year-old, four-party coalition has long suffered from disputes over Matovic's management style, which boiled over earlier this month after he bypassed his partners and ordered shipments of the Russian Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine without their knowledge.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
