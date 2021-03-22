Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. Hundreds in Atlanta rally to support Asian Americans after fatal shootings

Hundreds of demonstrators gathered outside the Georgia State Capitol in Atlanta on Saturday in support of the Asian American community after a shooting at three local day spas this week left eight people dead, six of them Asian women. The killings followed a year of mounting anti-Asian violence in the United States, which community leaders say is due to Asian Americans being blamed for the coronavirus first identified in Wuhan, China, in late 2019. Biden aides had ties to large tech companies, disclosures show

Top Biden administration officials had previously undisclosed ties to large corporations including tech giants Microsoft Corp, Alphabet's Google and Facebook Inc, financial disclosures by the White House show. According to the filings with the Office of Government Ethics, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan served on an advisory council for Microsoft from 2017 through May of last year. He was paid $45,000 last year, according to his disclosure, a copy of which was seen by Reuters. Miami Beach extends curfew, emergency powers to control spring break crowds

Miami Beach officials voted on Sunday to extend an 8 p.m. curfew and emergency powers for up to three weeks to help control unruly and mostly maskless crowds that have converged on the party destination during spring break. Thousands of people have packed the city's Art Deco Cultural District causing bedlam and lawlessness in recent days when university students typically celebrate spring break, leading some businesses to close voluntarily out of concern for public safety. Tears and outrage: Victims of Georgia spa killings remembered by loved ones

Clutching a bouquet of flowers, Jami Webb wept alongside her fiance Kevin Chen at a makeshift memorial set up in front of Young's Asian Massage for the victims of this week's shooting rampage at three Atlanta-area spas. Most of those who stopped and prayed in front of the flowers, burning candles and signs condemning racism and violence were strangers to the eight victims. But for Webb, 29, and her family, the visit was personal and deeply painful. U.S. administers 124.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines: CDC

The United States has administered 124,481,412 doses of COVID-19 vaccines as of Sunday morning, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. The tally is for Moderna, Pfizer/BioNTech and Johnson & Johnson's vaccines as of 6 a.m. ET (1000 GMT) on Sunday, the agency said. The CDC has not yet updated how many doses have been distributed. Atlanta shooting of Asian women was racially motivated, U.S. senator says

U.S. Democratic Senator Tammy Duckworth on Sunday expressed doubts about FBI Director Chris Wray's initial assessment that the fatal shooting of six Asian women in Atlanta-area spas may not constitute a hate crime, saying it "looks racially motivated." "From where I sit, I want to see a deeper investigation into whether or not these shootings and other similar crimes are racially motivated," Duckworth, who is one of only two Asian-Americans currently serving in the U.S. Senate, told CBS "Face the Nation." Trump plans social media return with his own platform, adviser tells Fox News

Former U.S. President Donald Trump, suspended from Twitter, Facebook and other social media sites after the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, plans to launch his own platform in two to three months, one of his senior advisers told Fox News on Sunday. Jason Miller, a spokesman for Trump's 2020 campaign, told the network that Trump would re-enter the social media space with a new platform of his own that would "completely redefine the game." Biden to visit border 'at some point', says migrants should apply from home

U.S. President Joe Biden on Sunday said he planned to visit the border with Mexico "at some point" and his administration was working to ensure that potential migrants applied for asylum in their home countries. Biden, who took office on Jan. 20, has faced criticism from Republicans for reversing some of the hardline policies of his predecessor, Donald Trump, which they argue has led to increased numbers of migrants arriving at the border. Chicago suburb's plan to pay Black residents reparations could be a national model

Decades ago, in the Chicago suburb of Evanston, Cordelia Clark ran a restaurant out of her kitchen and parked cabs for her taxi company in her backyard because Black residents were effectively barred from owning or renting storefronts in town. Now Evanston is poised to become the first U.S. city to offer reparation money to Black residents whose families suffered lasting damage from decades of discriminatory practices. In a time of pandemic, love is in the air on Canada-U.S. border

Christina Kelly did not picture marrying her American sweetheart in the Peace Arch Park - a 42-acre (17-hectare) stretch of manicured lawns and neatly trimmed garden beds at an otherwise unremarkable border crossing in the Pacific Northwest. Kelly, a 28-year-old Canadian legal assistant from Vancouver, had been crossing back and forth between British Columbia and Washington state to see her boyfriend without a hitch for two years.

