Senior U.S. diplomat in China says deeply alarmed about trials for two Canadians

The United States is deeply alarmed about the trials that Chinese authorities are commencing against Canadians Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor, a senior U.S. diplomat in China said on Monday. William Klein, charge de affaires at the U.S. embassy in China, was speaking to reporters outside a Beijing court where Kovrig was scheduled to go on trial on Monday.

Spavor's trial began on Friday.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)