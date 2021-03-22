Senior U.S. diplomat in China says deeply alarmed about trials for two Canadians

Senior U.S. diplomat in China says deeply alarmed about trials for two CanadiansReuters | Beijing | Updated: 22-03-2021 06:53 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 06:53 IST
The United States is deeply alarmed about the trials that Chinese authorities are commencing against Canadians Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor, a senior U.S. diplomat in China said on Monday. William Klein, charge de affaires at the U.S. embassy in China, was speaking to reporters outside a Beijing court where Kovrig was scheduled to go on trial on Monday.
Spavor's trial began on Friday.
