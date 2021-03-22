Left Menu

Bharathi Kannama, a transgender woman contesting TN Assembly polls, promises to make Madurai a model city

Bharathi Kannama, a Transgender woman, who is contesting in the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections from Madurai South constituency has promised to make Madurai a model city.

Madurai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 22-03-2021 08:41 IST
Bharathi Kannama, a transgender woman contesting TN Assembly polls, promises to make Madurai a model city
Bharathi Kannama speaking to ANI on Sunday. . Image Credit: ANI

Bharathi Kannama, a Transgender woman, who is contesting in the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections from Madurai South constituency has promised to make Madurai a model city. She is contesting from New Generation People's Party. Bharathi speaking to ANI said, "I am proud to be contesting in the election as a transgender for the first time in India."

Bharathi has contested the 2014 Lok sabha elections from Madurai Constituency, while in 2019, Kannama's nomination for Lok Sabha got rejected. In both times, Bharati contested as an Independent Candidate. For the very first time, she is contesting for an Assembly seat from Madhurai South. Bharathi Kannama holds a Doctorate in Sociology along with a Master of Arts degree in sociology, BA Economy and a diploma in Computer Engineering. "I hold a BA in Economy, MA in Sociology, Diploma in Computer Engineering and along with all this, I hold a Doctorate in Sociology," she said.

She appealed to the people of Tamil Nadu to vote for her. She said, "We (transgender) have no family so we will not be corrupt. So, I appeal to the people of Tamil to vote for me." She said that she will offer a government job per family after she becomes an MLA. "I will provide one government job to every family once I win in the elections. Everyone will get ration enough for 3 meals a day. I will come up with a restaurant plan," she told ANI. She further said that medical assurance will be provided if she is voted as MLA for the Madurai South assembly seat.

She further said that till now only two transgender people have had the opportunity to contest this election. "I am very proud to I has got the opportunity to contest in this election from Madurai South constituency," she added. Brinda Paviya, a resident of the area, told ANI, "We must support transgender contest this election. It's necessary to give them reservations. We welcome transgender people to contest in elections."

Sakthi Shivani, another area resident, said, "We welcome transgender contest in this elections. We are happy that a transgender is contesting from this constituency." Further speaking Mohammed, a local resident, said that this country holds more misconceptions about transgender people. "I have lived in this area for a long time. Bharathi Kannamma is doing a lot of social services. Everyone should vote to Bharathi Kannamma." (ANI)

