NZ PM Ardern says to announce date for quarantine-free travel with Australia in two weeks

NZ PM Ardern says to announce date for quarantine-free travel with Australia in two weeksReuters | Wellington | Updated: 22-03-2021 08:58 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 08:58 IST
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Monday said she will announce a date for quarantine-free travel with Australia on April 6.
"We don't have a date for you," Ardern said in a news conference.
Ardern said more time was needed to set up the final framework of an agreement and determine arrangements such as contact tracing measures and managed isolation facilities.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
