NZ PM Ardern says to announce date for quarantine-free travel with Australia in two weeks

Reuters | Wellington | Updated: 22-03-2021 08:58 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 08:58 IST
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Monday said she will announce a date for quarantine-free travel with Australia on April 6.

"We don't have a date for you," Ardern said in a news conference.

Ardern said more time was needed to set up the final framework of an agreement and determine arrangements such as contact tracing measures and managed isolation facilities.

