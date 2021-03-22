PM Modi respects people of all religions, Mamata Didi divides them: BJP's Saltora candidate

Left Menu

Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Chandna Bauri from Bankura's Assembly Saltora seat on Sunday said, Prime Minister Narendra Modi respects people of all religion while West Bengal's Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee divides them.

BJP candidate Chandna Bauri from Bankura's Saltora seat. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Chandna Bauri from Bankura's Assembly Saltora seat on Sunday said, Prime Minister Narendra Modi respects people of all religion while West Bengal's Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee divides them. "Modiji loves people from all religions, and on the other hand, Mamata Didi divides people on the basis of religion. She does not let Durga Puja, Saraswati Puja happen. But Modiji, for us Muslim women, abolished the triple talaq law," said Bauri.

Chandna Bauri is a daily wager's wife and BJP candidate from Bankura's Saltora seat. After PM Modi took the name of Bauri four times from the stage during his rally in Bankura, She said, "I felt very good after my name was mentioned by PM Modi. The way he gave his blessings from the stage to an ordinary poor woman like me, I am feeling very proud. As a daughter of India, I heartily thank him."

Talking about her struggles and financial problems, Bauri mentioned that, "I have received help from different people. Some people have arranged clothes, food, and a vehicle for me." She also mentioned that her husband has supported all her endeavours.

Expressing surprise over her selection as a BJP candidate in the upcoming West Bengal Assembly elections, Bauri said she was not sure whether she will get a ticket or not. "Before the tickets were announced I had no idea that I would be selected as a candidate in the Legislative Assembly polls. Many people encouraged me to apply for a nomination online, but I did not think I would be able to achieve this feat," she said.

Elections to the 294-member state Assembly will be held in eight phases starting from March 27 with the final round of voting taking place on April 29. Counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

