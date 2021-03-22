Left Menu

U.S. Representative Reed apologizes amid sexual misconduct claims, says not running for office

Republican U.S. Representative Tom Reed, who has been mulling a challenge to Democratic New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, apologized to a woman who accused him of sexual misconduct and said he would not run for office next year.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 22-03-2021 10:13 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 10:06 IST
U.S. Representative Reed apologizes amid sexual misconduct claims, says not running for office
File photo. Image Credit: Twitter(@TomReedCongress)

Republican U.S. Representative Tom Reed, who has been mulling a challenge to Democratic New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, apologized to a woman who accused him of sexual misconduct and said he would not run for office next year. Reed was accused by a former insurance company lobbyist, Nicolette Davis, of inappropriately placing his hand on her during a networking trip in Minneapolis in 2017, the Washington Post reported on Friday.

"I apologize to Nicolette Davis," the Congressman said in a statement https://twitter.com/TomReedCongress/status/1373781668784390151 released on Twitter on Sunday. "I hear her voice and will not dismiss her," he said, adding he would retire in January 2023, as previously announced.

Davis, who now serves in the U.S. military, texted a co-worker during the incident saying "a drunk congressman is rubbing my back", according to the newspaper. "HELP HELP," Davis texted, according to the Post.

Reed, who had earlier dismissed Davis' account of his actions as "inaccurate," said in his latest statement that upon reflection "my personal depiction of this event is irrelevant." "I want to share that this (incident) occurred at a time in my life when I was struggling," he added.

Davis could not immediately be reached for comment. Reed, 49, was first elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in 2010 and has gained a reputation of being a moderate Republican willing to work with Democrats on some issues.

Reed told https://video.foxnews.com/v/6234090410001#sp=show-clips Fox News in February he was "seriously considering" running against Cuomo for New York Governor. Democratic Cuomo, who would be up for re-election in November 2022, is under increasing pressure to resign following a series of allegations of sexual misconduct and that he had concealed the number of New York state nursing home deaths related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. administers 124.5 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

U.S. House antitrust chairman plans multiple bills to go after Big Tech

Canadian Pacific to buy Kansas City Southern for $25 billion - FT

BoE governor wants UK bill to make Google tackle online scams -Sunday Times

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Brazil reports over 294,000 deaths from COVID-19

Brasilia Brazil, March 22 ANIXinhua Brazil reported more than 294,000 deaths from the COVID-19, with 1,290 deaths registered in a day, the Ministry of Health said on Sunday. Brazil has recorded a total of 294,042 deaths and 11,998,233 confi...

2021 Call for Code Global Challenge invites innovators to combat climate change

Tech giant IBM on Monday announced the launch of the fourth edition of the Call for Code Global Challenge, inviting global software developers and innovators to combat climate change with open source-powered technology.Created by David Clar...

India's Top Student Volunteers Felicitated At The 11th Annual Pramerica Spirit of Community Awards

- Anjali Surana, from Calcutta International School , Kolkata and Jayant Hooda , from Sir Chhotu Ram Modern Sr. Secondary School , Haryana selected as the National Winners GURUGRAM, India, March 22, 2021 PRNewswire -- The 11th annual Pramer...

Pak Cabinet approves highly expensive prices for COVID-19 vaccines

The Federal Cabinet in Pakistan has approved the highly expensive prices recommended by the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan DRAP for COVID-19 vaccines imported by private companies. The price for Russias Sputnik V vaccine has been fix...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021