PM extends greetings on 'Bihar Diwas'

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-03-2021 11:14 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 11:06 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday greeted the people of Bihar on the occasion of 'Bihar Diwas' and wished that the state continues to create new dimensions of development.

'Bihar Diwas' is celebrated on March 22 every year to commemorate the date on which the province came into being during British rule.

''Wishes to all the residents of the state on 'Bihar Day'. May this state, which has a special identity due to its glorious past and rich culture, continue to create new dimensions of development,'' Modi tweeted.

