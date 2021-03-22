BJP MLA retracts his remark on COVID infections
ANI | Rajkot (Gujarat) | Updated: 22-03-2021 11:23 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 11:23 IST
Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) MLA from Rajkot, Govind Patel on Monday retracted from his statement that BJP workers do not get infected with coronavirus as they work hard and said he meant to say that labourers don't contract the virus. "I wanted to say that labourers don't contract coronavirus but mistakenly added 'BJP' also in the same sentence. I take my words back," Patel told ANI.
"I also apologise to all who have been hurt by my statements," he added. He also added that everyone must follow the COVID-19 appropriate behaviour, wear masks, maintain social distancing, etc.
Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Sunday informed that there would not be any lockdown but people need to follow the guidelines of COVID-19. " Mask, sanitiser and social distancing are must to stop the spread of COVID-19," Rupani said.(ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
