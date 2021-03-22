Left Menu

Jairam Ramesh fears interlinking of Ken, Betwa will 'destroy' Panna Tiger Reserve

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Monday expressed fear that the interlinking of Ken and Betwa rivers will destroy the Panna Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh.Ahead of the signing of the agreement between the chief ministers of Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh for linking the rivers, the former environment minister said he had suggested alternatives in this regard 10 years ago but those were ignored.The CMs of UP and MP will sign a pact today to link the Ken and Betwa rivers.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-03-2021 11:41 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 11:41 IST
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Monday expressed fear that the interlinking of Ken and Betwa rivers will destroy the Panna Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh.

Ahead of the signing of the agreement between the chief ministers of Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh for linking the rivers, the former environment minister said he had suggested alternatives in this regard 10 years ago but those were ignored.

''The CMs of UP and MP will sign a pact today to link the Ken and Betwa rivers. This will all but destroy the Panna Tiger Reserve in MP, a success story in translocation and revival. I had suggested alternatives 10 years ago but alas...,'' he said on Twitter.

The pact to link the rivers Ken and Betwa would be done in the presence of the prime minister during the launch of ''Jal Shakti Abhiyan: Catch the Rain'' campaign on the World Water Day on Monday.

