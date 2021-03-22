Budget Session: BJP, Congress MPs give Zero Hour notices
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Mahesh Poddar and Congress MP Deepender Singh Hooda on Monday gave Zero Hour Notice in the Rajya Sabha.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-03-2021 11:41 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 11:41 IST
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Mahesh Poddar and Congress MP Deepender Singh Hooda on Monday gave Zero Hour Notice in the Rajya Sabha. While giving the Zero Hour Notice in the Upper House, Poddar has demanded to set up headquarters of Steel Research and Technology Mission of India (SRTMI) in Ranchi, Jharkhand.
Hooda, meanwhile, has given notice over the "demand for compensation to all farmers who lost their lives in ongoing farmer agitation and initiative by the government to end the deadlock". During the Zero Hour, parliamentarians can raise issues of urgent public importance. Members usually give expression to their feelings around noon after the Question Hour. This time has been termed as 'Zero Hour'. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bharatiya Janata Party
- India
- Jharkhand
- Upper House
- Deepender Singh
- Congress
- Poddar
- Ranchi
ALSO READ
Three children of a family drown in village pond in Jharkhand
2 arrested for killing pregnant teenager in Jharkhand
Jharkhand devising resource generation plan after 'unconstitutional harassment' by Centre: CM Soren
Mamata asks Jharkhand CM to campaign for her in WB polls; JMM to decide on it
Congress MLA rides a horse to Jharkhand assembly on Int'l Women's Day