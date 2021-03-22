Left Menu

Gujarat Congress MLA asks party workers to pelt stones at BJP candidates' homes

Congress MLA Chandrikaben Baria recently made a controversial statement in Morva Hadaf of Panchmahala district in Gujarat wherein she asked party workers to pelt stones on the house of the BJP candidates who won the recent panchayat elections, claiming they won by unfair means.

ANI | Dahod (Gujarat) | Updated: 22-03-2021 12:02 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 12:02 IST
Congress MLA Chandrikaben Baria. Image Credit: ANI

Congress MLA Chandrikaben Baria recently made a controversial statement in Morva Hadaf of Panchmahala district in Gujarat wherein she asked party workers to pelt stones on the house of the BJP candidates who won the recent panchayat elections, claiming they won by unfair means. The by-election for Morva Hadaf seat is slated to be held on April 17 and Congress is putting all its effort to win the seat as it is considered to be the stronghold of the party. Congress state president Amit Chavda on Sunday organised a meeting in the electoral constituency which was led by Baria, the Congress MLA of the constituency.

During the meeting, Baria said, "BJP candidates who have won the recent panchayat elections should have their houses pelted with stones as they won with bogus votes using EVMs and by giving alcohol to voters." She then challenged Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani to contest against her in the upcoming state assembly elections.

"If I have to be defeated in the coming assembly elections, the Chief Minister will himself have to get into the field," the Congress MLA said. (ANI)

