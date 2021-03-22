Left Menu

Urdu Bulletin: West Bengal poll battle, Maharashtra crisis covered

West Bengal political battle dominated page one of various Urdu newspapers on Monday. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) manifesto for the state Assembly elections and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's criticism of Sisir Adhikari and son Suvendu Adhikari over joining BJP were also widely reported.

Urdu Bulletin: West Bengal poll battle, Maharashtra crisis covered
Union Home Minister Amit Shah unveiling BJP's poll manifesto for West Bengal. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

West Bengal political battle dominated page one of various Urdu newspapers on Monday. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) manifesto for the state Assembly elections and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's criticism of Sisir Adhikari and son Suvendu Adhikari over joining BJP were also widely reported. Maharashtra government's stand over the resignation of state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh was also displayed on page one of most of these publications.

Hindustan Express: The newspaper reported that veteran TMC leader Sisir Adhikari, the father of BJP candidate from Nandigram, Suvendu Adhikari, joined the party in the presence of Amit Shah and other senior leaders of the party. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee slamming Sisir Adhikari and his son Suvendu Adhikari over the joining of the BJP and said that both the father-son duo was conspiring against the TMC since 2014.

The release of the BJP manifesto for West Bengal by Union Home Minister Amit Shah has also been covered. The publication also highlighted the news of Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's rally in which she targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that he has no empathy with Assam.

Rashtriya Sahara: The publication leads with the Maharashtra political situation. It reported Nationalist Congress Party (NCP)'s stand over the resignation of home minister Anil Deshmukh and stated that party state chief Jayant Patil asserted Deshmukh will not step down from his post following the corruption allegations levelled against him by former Mumbai police chief Param Bir Singh. The news of Union Home Minister Amit Shah announcing that the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) will be implemented in West Bengal and refugees staying in the state for 70 years will be granted citizenship if the BJP voted to power in the state. (ANI)

