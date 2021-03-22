Chidambaram slams BJP over CAA implementation promise in West Bengal

Congress Member of Parliament and former Union Minister P Chidambaram on Monday criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party's manifesto for poll-bound West Bengal and said: "It has revealed its true face over implementing the CAA". "The BJP has revealed its true face in the party's West Bengal election manifesto. On the first day of government, the BJP will approve the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA)," the senior Congress leader tweeted.

In a string of tweets, the former Union Finance Minister further said that the intent of BJP is to intimidate and put fear in the minds of millions of poor and law-abiding citizens, especially Muslims. "The intent is to intimidate and put fear in the minds of millions of poor and law abiding citizens, especially Muslims, and threaten them with incarceration in detention camps. The people of Assam and Bengal must vote decisively to defeat the BJP and its poisonous agenda," said the Congress leader.

"The CAA will divide the country, discriminate against Muslims and deprive millions of Indians of their birthright of citizenship," he added. Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday unveiled the BJP's poll manifesto for the West Bengal Assembly elections and said that the CAA will be implemented in the state and refugees staying in the state for 70 years will be granted citizenship if the party comes to power. (ANI)

