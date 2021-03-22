Left Menu

Never show laxity in campaign in view of media surveys, Ker CM tells party cadres

PTI | Thiruv | Updated: 22-03-2021 13:15 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 13:07 IST
Never show laxity in campaign in view of media surveys, Ker CM tells party cadres
File photo. Image Credit: Twitter(@vijayanpinarayi)

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday urged Left party cadres not to be overconfident and never show any laxity in campaign work in the wake of pre-poll survey reports released by various media houses which have predicted the continuation of LDF rule in the state.

The huge participation of people in LDF's campaign meetings in northern districts was proof of increasing support base of the ruling front and even those who had taken a stand against the government had to accept its activities and initiatives now, he said.

''Various survey reports have come now...The election is a political game...So what I would like to request to the Left party workers that do not be complacent and show any laxity in campaign works in the wake of these survey reports,'' Vijayan told reporters here.

The chief minister, who arrived here as part of the election campaign, also said surveys were an expression of opinions and it was natural for the media to say facts as part of it.

Vijayan's reaction came a day after senior Congress leader, Ramesh Chennithala had lashed out at the media houses in the state for their various surveys predicting another term for Pinarayi Vijayan-led Left government in the state.

He alleged that media houses were 'whitewashing' the corruption scandals of the ruling Left Front as gratitude for advertisements worth crores received from the state government.

A section of TV channels recently telecast their surveys, conducted with the help of private agencies, predicting another term for the incumbent Left government.

Vijayan said despite many crises and challenges, his government could carry forward and implement welfare activities and the Kerala society was happy with it.

Unable to face the government, the Opposition, however, was spreading lies and propagating false stories, he alleged.

Kerala had faced unprecedented issues that could not normally be overcome, in the past five years, he said adding that Okhi and Nipah cyclones, followed by the deadliest flood of the century and COVID-pandemic had hit the state one after the other.

''At this juncture, we are approaching the voters with full conviction that it is a government which has done its maximum to the people,'' he said.

As the opposition, the Congress and BJP have no way to deal with it and so they are spreading lies against the government, he added.

On the rejection of the nomination papers of three BJP-NDA candidates in Thalassery, Guruvayur, and Devikulam constituencies by the returning officer after scrutiny, Vijayan said the move for an ''unholy undercurrent'' is obvious.

''BJP has no candidate in three constituencies and there is a serious doubt in the public domain,'' he added.

The Chief Minister also alleged that some prominent Congress leaders were trying to reach the Assembly with the support of the BJP, who had fielded weak candidates in some constituencies.

On the recent controversies regarding the Left government's stand on the Sabarimala women entry issue, he said some people were trying to raise the matter again during election time.

''No need to raise it now...let's think about other things after the final verdict,'' he said adding that his government had granted Rs 1,487 crore for improving the amenities of pilgrims at the hill temple.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. administers 124.5 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

U.S. House antitrust chairman plans multiple bills to go after Big Tech

FACTBOX-India retail: A nearly $900 bln market dominated by mom-and-pop stores

Canadian Pacific to buy Kansas City Southern for $25 billion - FT

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Mumbai ex-Police Commissioner moves SC for CBI probe against Maharashtra HM Anil Deshmukh

Former Mumbai Commissioner of Police Param Bir Singh moved the Supreme Court on Monday seeking direction for immediate unbiased, uninfluenced, impartial and fair CBI probe into alleged corrupt malpractices of Maharashtra Home Minister Anil ...

Facebook disables 1.3 billion fake accounts in Oct-Dec last year

Facebook Inc said on Monday it took down 1.3 billion fake accounts between October and December last year.The company also removed more than 12 million pieces of content about COVID-19 and vaccines that global health experts flagged as misi...

Rahul hits out at Centre over rising fuel prices

Kochi, Mar 22 PTICongress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday lashed out at the BJP-led government at the Centre over rising prices of fuel, alleging it was forcibly taking money from the pocket of people to try and run the government.Interacting...

Division Bench of Delhi HC stays Single bench order favouring Emergency Award against Future-Reliance deal

The Division Bench of Justice DN Patel and Justice Jasmeet Singh on Monday stayed Justice JR Midha order favouring the Emergency Award against Future-Reliance deal. The Bench has also issued a notice to Amazon on Future appeal. Division Ben...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021