Uttarakhand CM tests COVID-19 positive

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat on Monday said he has tested positive for COVID-19.

The chief minister took to Twitter to inform the people about his COVID-19 test report and said he has tested positive for the pandemic but he is alright and has no complications.

He has isolated himself and is under the observation of doctors.

Rawat also advised the people who had come into contact with him over the past few days to get themselves tested.

''My coronavirus test report has come out positive. I am alright and have no complications. I have isolated myself under the watch of doctors. Those who have come into contact with me over the past few days should take precaution and get themselves tested,'' Rawat said in a tweet in Hindi.

Tirath Singh Rawat was sworn in as the chief minister of Uttarakhand on March 10 replacing Trivendra Singh Rawat.

