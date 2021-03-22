Left Menu

Kerala Assembly Polls: CM alleges vote trading between Cong and BJP

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday alleged that Congress leaders are trying to trade votes with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Kerala assembly polls.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Image Credit: ANI

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday alleged that Congress leaders are trying to trade votes with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Kerala assembly polls. Chief Minister said, "Some prominent Congress leaders, with the help of BJP, are trying to reach the Kerala Assembly. BJP has fielded candidates in some constituencies in a way that facilitates easy vote trading. In the coming days, more details will come out."

Vijayan exuded confidence that the Left Democratic Front will win the elections adding that the " huge participation in our rallies" is an indication of the victory. "The fervour that can be seen in later stages of the election campaign are witnessed earlier in this election. The huge participation in our rallies is a reply to the baseless allegations raised by the opposition," he said.

"The opposition Congress and BJP are spreading lies. An example is a row over the number of jobs through the Public Service Commission (PSC). A record number of people were given employment through PSC by the Left government but distorted numbers are being circulated by the opposition parties," he further said. "When any allegation raised by the opposition are countered they come up with another allegation. Till now they have not been able to raise any allegation that can be substantiated with facts. Those raising allegations have found ' new friends ' - central investigation agencies," he added.

He reminded the left party workers to not get carried away by the predictions in pre-poll surveys. "The pre-poll surveys have predicted that LDF will come to power. Left workers should not get carried away by those figures. It's just an indication. So everyone should work properly to ensure a left victory in assembly polls," he said.

"The price of petrol, diesel and cooking gas is skyrocketing. It was Congress who gave the oil companies the right to hike prices. Then BJP protested against it by riding bullock carts but after they came to power the same is happening. Both parties do not have any responsibility towards the people," he alleged. The election for 140-member Kerala Assembly will be held on April 6. The counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)

