PTI | Thiruv | Updated: 22-03-2021 13:39 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 13:39 IST
Another senior woman leader resigns from Congress in Kerala

Wayanad (Ker), Mar 22 (PTI): In a setback to the Congress in poll-bound Kerala, KPCC Vice-President and veteran AICC member K C Rosakutty on Monday announced her resignation from the primary membership of the party.

''I have taken this decision after long deliberations.

I am fed up with the faction wars in the party and hence decided to resign'', Rosakutty told reporters.

Former Chairperson of the Kerala Women's Commission, Rosakutty had represented Wayanad's Sulthan Bathery in the Assembly from 1991-96.

''The /Congress party has been continuously ignoring women in the party,'' she said, alleging that even the high command was engaged in creating factions.

The development comes on a day Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrived in Kerala on a two-day visit for campaigning.

Rosakuty's resignation comes days after another woman leader, Lathika Subhash, resigned from the party on being denied a ticket to contest the April 6 Assembly elections from Ettumanoor in Kottayam.

She is contesting as an independent from the same constituency.PTI UDSS PTI PTI

