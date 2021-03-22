Left Menu

Congress hurt Assam's culture, never gave priority to state's security: Nadda

Ahead of the assembly elections in Assam, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president Jagat Prakash Nadda on Monday attacked the Congress party, saying the latter never gave importance to the security of the state.

ANI | Dibrugarh (Assam) | Updated: 22-03-2021 13:41 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 13:41 IST
BJP National President JP Nadda addressing an election rally in Rajgarh on Monday.. Image Credit: ANI

Ahead of the assembly elections in Assam, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president Jagat Prakash Nadda on Monday attacked the Congress party, saying the latter never gave importance to the security of the state. "Congress has hurt Assam's culture. The party never gave importance to its security, which is why the problems of Assam have kept increasing," Nadda said while addressing a public gathering here at Rajgarh.

The BJP leader also touched upon the issue of the Bodoland. "Congress has been hindering the development of Assam. During the Bodoland protests, many were killed and kidnapped. Infiltration had also increased at the border at that time," he added.

Nadda further hit out at the Congress over its alliance with All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) for the assembly polls. "Congress is only doing the politics of opportunism. In Kerala, it has allied with the Muslim League and with the party of Badruddin Ajmal in Assam. Even Tarun Gogoi had condemned Ajmal, but today his son is joining hands with his party," he further said.

Earlier in the day, state BJP chief Ranjeet Kumar Dass said that the party would soon implement the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). Speaking to ANI, Dass said: "Assam election campaign is in full swing. But top BJP leaders are keeping a distance from the issue of CAA, as after its approval from Parliament, Assam witnessed a lot of protests against the law."

The assembly elections in Assam will be held in three phases starting from March 27 while the counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

