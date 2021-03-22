BJP ensured peace and development in Assam: Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said BJP has ensured peace and development in Assam during the last five years and alleged that this was in contrast to violence and instability during the Congress rule.

Addressing the first of three election rallies in Assam during the day, Shah alleged that five years ago when Congress was in power, there was agitation, violence, bomb blasts, deaths and curfews were common.

''Aatankwad ka nanga naach charo aur chal rahi thi (there was the naked dance of insurgency was going on all around).

''Rahul Gandhi talks of protecting Assam's 'asmita' (pride and identity), but today I want to ask him publicly - will Congress do it with AIUDF Chief Badruddin Ajmal on his lap?'' he said.

If by chance Ajmal comes to power, ''will Assam be safe from infiltrators? Do people want more infiltrators to come into the state?'' he asked.

He also accused the Congress of a policy of divide and rule, while stating that BJP's policy is 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas and Sabka Vishwas'.

The Congress has created a rift between Assamese and Bengalis, plains and hills and Upper and Lower Assam, while the ''BJP has taken all smaller communities together and bonded them through development,'' Shah claimed.

''This is an election for people to decide whether they want peace and development....This is an election for not electing MLAs or a Chief Minister but to ensure that development continues and Assam's pride and glory is further enhanced,'' he said.

He further asserted that it was evident from the enthusiasm of the people that the BJP was going to form the government for a second consecutive term in Assam.

Besides Jonai, Shah will also address an election rally at Majuli from where Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal is contesting for a second consecutive term, and at Udalguri.

He is also scheduled to attend a meeting of party workers at Guwahati in the evening.

