BJP delegation to meet Governor on March 24 over Maharashtra crisis

A Maharashtra Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) delegation will meet Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari on March 24 over the present situation in Maharashtra, said BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 22-03-2021 13:51 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 13:51 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

A Maharashtra Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) delegation will meet Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari on March 24 over the present situation in Maharashtra, said BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar. "It is necessary that the Governor should now send a report to President about the current situation and the incidents happening in the state," said Sudhir Mungantiwar.

The BJP also demanded a high-level investigation through a High Court Judge under the supervision of the Supreme Court or CBI investigation in allegations made by Former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh through his letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. Param Bir Singh on Saturday in his letter alleged that Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh had indulged in "malpractices" and asked suspended API Sachin Waze to collect Rs 100 crore every month.

The allegations made by Param Bir Singh came a day after Deshmukh had said that Singh was moved out as Mumbai Police Commissioner so that cases pertaining to Waze were probed without obstruction. In the letter, Singh, who has now been posted as Commandant General of Home Guards, also said that he has been "made a scapegoat to divert attention from the actual wrongdoers".

He had alleged that Sachin Vaze, who was heading the Crime Intelligence Unit of the Crime Branch of the Mumbai Police, was called by Deshmukh to his official residence several times in the last few months and "repeatedly instructed to assist in the collection of funds". Waze, Assistant Police Inspector in the Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU), who was transferred to the Citizen Facilitation Centre at Mumbai Police Headquarters after his name came up in Mansukh Hiren death case, has been sent to the NIA custody till March 25, in connection with his alleged role and involvement in placing an explosives-laden vehicle near the home of Reliance chairman Mukesh Ambani. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

