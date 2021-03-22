Left Menu

Anurag Thakur demands action over allegations against Maha home minister

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-03-2021 13:55 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 13:55 IST
Union Minister of State Anurag Thakur on Monday demanded appropriate action by the Maharashtra government over the allegations of corruption by former Mumbai police chief Param Bir Singh against state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.

Speaking during the Question Hour in Lok Sabha, Thakur noted that the allegation that Deshmukh wanted police officers to collect Rs 100 crore per month, is a “matter of concern”.

''The MPs not only from Maharashtra, but from all over India are concerned about the serious allegation of corruption (against Anil Deshmukh ) in Maharashtra... The state government should take appropriate action on the issue,'' he said.

The minister noted that many Members of Parliament (MPs) will raise the matter in Zero Hour.

''...Rs 100 crore collection per month is a big allegation and it is a matter of concern,” he said.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, state unit NCP chief Jayant Patil and Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut had separately met NCP supremo Sharad Pawar in Delhi on Sunday in view of Singh's allegations against Deshmukh.

The meetings took place hours after Pawar told reporters that Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will decide the fate of Deshmukh, an NCP leader, amid speculation in state political circles that Maharashtra may soon have a new home minister.

Last week, Singh had claimed that Deshmukh wanted police officers to collect Rs 100 crore monthly from bars and hotels in Mumbai.

Deshmukh had denied these allegations as baseless.

