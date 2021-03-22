Left Menu

Russia's top diplomat starts China visit with call to reduce U.S. dollar use

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov began a visit to China on Monday with a call for Moscow and Beijing to reduce their dependence on the U.S. dollar and Western payment systems to push back against what he called the West's ideological agenda. Lavrov, on a two-day visit to China, is expected to hold talks with his Chinese counterpart at a time when both countries' ties with the administration of U.S. President Joe Biden are badly strained.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 22-03-2021 14:17 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 14:03 IST
Russia's top diplomat starts China visit with call to reduce U.S. dollar use
File photo. Image Credit: Instagram (@s.v.lavrov)

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov began a visit to China on Monday with a call for Moscow and Beijing to reduce their dependence on the U.S. dollar and Western payment systems to push back against what he called the West's ideological agenda.

Lavrov, on a two-day visit to China, is expected to hold talks with his Chinese counterpart at a time when both countries' ties with the administration of U.S. President Joe Biden are badly strained. U.S. and Chinese officials on Friday concluded what Washington called "tough and direct" talks in Alaska, while Russia's ambassador arrived back in Moscow on Sunday for consultations after Biden said he believed President Vladimir Putin was a killer.

Russia is also braced for a new round of U.S. sanctions over what Washington says was its meddling in the 2020 U.S. presidential election, which Moscow denies. Speaking to Chinese media before the start of his visit, Lavrov said Moscow and Beijing were compelled to develop independently of Washington in order to thwart what he said were U.S. attempts to curb their technological development.

"We need to reduce sanctions risks by bolstering our technological independence, by switching to payments in our national currencies and global currencies that serve as an alternative to the dollar," Lavrov said, according to a transcript of his interview released on Monday. "We need to move away from using international payment systems controlled by the West."

Ahead of his visit, a Chinese state newspaper, The Global Times, suggested Lavrov's trip was a sign of how close China-Russia coordination would offset the impact of what it called "U.S. troublemaking." "The timing of Lavrov's visit is noteworthy as it means Russia is the first country China shares information and opinions with on key issues after the China-US face-to-face communication," it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. administers 124.5 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

U.S. House antitrust chairman plans multiple bills to go after Big Tech

FACTBOX-India retail: A nearly $900 bln market dominated by mom-and-pop stores

Canadian Pacific to buy Kansas City Southern for $25 billion - FT

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Taiwan loses two fighter jets in apparent collision, third such crash in six months

Two Taiwanese fighter jets crashed on Monday in the third such incident in the past half-year, at a time when the Beijing-claimed islands armed forces are under increasing pressure to intercept Chinese aircraft on an almost daily basis. Whi...

UP: 8 officials suspended so far, guard dismissed as spurious liquor death toll rises to 5

Eight officials have so far been suspended and a village watchman dismissed as another man died in this district due to consumption of spurious liquor, taking the toll to five, police said on Monday.The incident took place in Khopa village ...

RDIF, Virchow Biotech ink pact to produce Sputnik V vaccine in India

Russian Direct Investment Fund RDIF and Hyderabad-based Virchow Biotech on Monday announced an agreement to produce up to 200 million doses of Sputnik V vaccine in India.The technology transfer is expected to be completed in the second quar...

Havells expects to continue growth momentum in fans business

Consumer electric goods maker Havells is expecting good sales of its fan business this summer and is also providing innovative solutions in the segment said a company official.The company, which has already attained pre-COVID levels and rep...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021