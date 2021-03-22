BJP candidate from Coimbatore South plays volleyball with north Indians, urges for votes

BJP candidate from Coimbatore South constituency Vanathi Srinivasan on Monday played volleyball with north Indians living here and insisted them not to leave the city before casting their votes for the Bharatiya Janata Party. "I request you all not to leave the city before casting your votes and assure 100 of the votes are polled to BJP," said Srinivasan.

Srinivasan will contest from Coimbatore South against Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) chief Kamal Hassan. BJP is contesting as an NDA partner with the AIADMK.

Advertisement

In the 2016 assembly elections, the AIADMK had won 134 seats, DMK bagged 80 seats and Congress had managed to secure only eight seats. The BJP drew a blank. Elections to the 234-member Tamil Nadu assembly will be held on April 6 and the counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)