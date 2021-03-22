Left Menu

Number of murders in Myanmar has reached an unbearable extent, Germany says

European Union sanctions on Myanmar will target those individuals who are responsible for the violence on the streets and are not intended to punish the people, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Monday. "We don't intend to punish the people of Myanmar but those who blatantly violate human rights," he added.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 22-03-2021 14:40 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 14:30 IST
Number of murders in Myanmar has reached an unbearable extent, Germany says
European Union sanctions on Myanmar will target those individuals who are responsible for the violence on the streets and are not intended to punish the people, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Monday. According to the EU's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, the EU will on Monday impose sanctions on 11 individuals linked to the Feb. 1 coup in Myanmar.

"The number of murders has reached an unbearable extent, which is why we will not be able to avoid imposing sanctions," Maas told reporters as he arrived in Brussels for a meeting with his EU counterparts. "We don't intend to punish the people of Myanmar but those who blatantly violate human rights," he added.

