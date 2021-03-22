K Sundara of BSP withdraws candidature in Kerala's

Left Menu

PTI | Thiruv | Updated: 22-03-2021 14:39 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 14:39 IST
K Sundara, the BSP candidate from Manjeswaram in Kasaragod district of Kerala, on Monday withdrew his nomination, and joined the BJP.

BJP state president K Surendran is contesting from this assembly constituency.

The similarity between the names of the duo is considered to have helped Sundara garner 467 votes in the constituency as an independent candidate during the 2016 Assembly polls in which Surendran had lost to IUML nominee P B Abdul Razaq by just 89 votes.

Withdrawing his candidature, Sundara told reporters on Monday he was withdrawing his nomination and would work tirelessly for ensuring Surendran's victory.

There were rumours since Saturday that Sundara was being threatened by the BJP for withdrawing his nomination.

While Abdul Razaq secured 56,870 votes, Surendran bagged as much as 56,781 votes in the previous polls.

Surendran had filed a case against the IUML candidate alleging that bogus votes were polled in favour of Abdul Razaq.However, following the death of Razaq on October 20, 2018, Surendran withdrew his case in February, 2019.

IUML candidate M C Kamarudheen won the by-election held in mid-2019.

