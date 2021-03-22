Left Menu

Will 'definitely' talk about Jayalalithaa's death: Udhayanidhi Stalin

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) President MK Stalin's son and party's candidate from Chepauk, Udhayanidhi Stalin has said that he and his party will "definitely" speak about former chief minister J Jayalalithaa's death during the election campaign.

ANI | Madurai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 22-03-2021 14:44 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 14:44 IST
Will 'definitely' talk about Jayalalithaa's death: Udhayanidhi Stalin
DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin speaking to ANI on Monday.. Image Credit: ANI

By Pramod Chaturvedi And Kathir Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) President MK Stalin's son and party's candidate from Chepauk, Udhayanidhi Stalin has said that he and his party will "definitely" speak about former chief minister J Jayalalithaa's death during the election campaign.

The DMK leader, speaking to ANI after reaching Madurai on Monday, also said that his party is going to win more than 200 seats in the upcoming elections. On Sunday, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) had approached the Election Commission, urging it to direct the DMK chief and his son not to speak about Jayalalithaa's death during their election campaign.

In the complaint copy against MK Stalin and Udayanidhi, AIADMK had stated, "They shouldn't be talking about it as the Aarumugasamy commission is probing the matter. Jayalalithaa had died on December 6, 2016 after suffering a cardiac arrest.

Hitting out at Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, Udhayanidhi said, "What does the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister know about the people? Palaniswami is not an elected chief minister." Further speaking about Makkal Needhi Maiam (MKM) chief Kamal Haasan's statement about AIADMK and DMK not being "support-worthy", Udhayanidhi said that the MKM chief and his statements need not be taken seriously.

Tamil Nadu assembly elections will be held in a single phase on April 6 and the counting of votes will be done on May 2. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FACTBOX-India retail: A nearly $900 bln market dominated by mom-and-pop stores

U.S. administers 124.5 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

U.S. House antitrust chairman plans multiple bills to go after Big Tech

Canadian Pacific to buy Kansas City Southern for $25 billion - FT

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Gujarat: 1,128 labourers have died in accidents in 2 years

A total of 1,128 laborers attached to the agricultural and construction sectors have died due to accidents in the last two years in Gujarat, the state Assembly was informed on Monday.Responding to a set of questions during Question Hour, st...

Goa civic polls: BJP wins in 5 out of 6 councils, also in CCP

The ruling BJP on Monday won majority in five out of six municipal councils in Goa where elections were held on March 20.The party also won majority in the Corporation of City of Panaji CCP where election was held on the same day, poll offi...

Doctors in Hungary urge volunteers to join overwhelmed COVID-19 wards

An appeal went out on Monday for volunteers to join hospital staff treating coronavirus patients in northwestern Hungary, as doctors said COVID-19 wards were overwhelmed, with the pressure only set to mount during the next few weeks. New in...

Will open in IPL to understand role as opener and open slot for someone like Surya, says Kohli

Virat Kohli on Monday said that if Suryakumar Yadav continues to bat in the manner he is doing right now, then the Indian skipper would be willing to play any kind of role that the team needs him to. On Saturday, India defeated England in t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021