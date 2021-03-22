Cong to win all 3 assembly bypolls in Rajasthan: Maken

AICC general secretary in-charge for Rajasthan Ajay Maken on Monday exuded confidence that the party will win the three assembly seats in the state where bypolls will be held next month.

Maken said the Ashok Gehlot government has presented an ''excellent'' budget and the party will be benefitted by it.

''Our observers, ministers in-charge and others have been working for several weeks. We are ahead in preparations and the party will win bypolls on all seats,'' he told reports at the airport.

He arrived in Jaipur to hold meetings with the party leaders about finalising candidates for the bypolls.

Maken said the panel of the names shortlisted after discussion will be sent for approval to the party high-command for finalising candidates.

Bypolls will be held in Sahara (Bhilwara), Sujangarh (Churu) and Rajsamand assembly constituencies.

According to the election schedule, nominations will start with the issuance of notification on March 23.

The polling will be held on April 17 and the counting will take place on May 2.

