Left Menu

Rejection of nomination:Kerala HC junks pleas of 3 BJP-NDA candidates

PTI | Thiruv | Updated: 22-03-2021 15:01 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 15:01 IST
Rejection of nomination:Kerala HC junks pleas of 3 BJP-NDA candidates

The Kerala High Court on Monday rejected the petitions filed by three BJP-led NDA candidates against the decision of the returning officers rejecting their nominations for the April 6 Assembly election.

Justice N Nagaresh accepted the contention of the Election Commission that the court cannot interfere once the notification for the polls has been issued.

BJP's N Haridas and Nivedida Subramanian and its ally AIADMK's candidate, R M Dhanalakshmi had approached the court on Sunday after their nominations were rejected during scrutiny on the ground that their papers were incomplete.

While Haridas and Nivedita had filed their nominations from Thalassery (Kannur) and Guruvayur (Thrissur) constituencies respectively, AIADMK's Dhanalakshmi was proposing to contest from Devikulam in Idukki district.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FACTBOX-India retail: A nearly $900 bln market dominated by mom-and-pop stores

U.S. administers 124.5 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

U.S. House antitrust chairman plans multiple bills to go after Big Tech

Canadian Pacific to buy Kansas City Southern for $25 billion - FT

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Gujarat: 1,128 labourers have died in accidents in 2 years

A total of 1,128 laborers attached to the agricultural and construction sectors have died due to accidents in the last two years in Gujarat, the state Assembly was informed on Monday.Responding to a set of questions during Question Hour, st...

Goa civic polls: BJP wins in 5 out of 6 councils, also in CCP

The ruling BJP on Monday won majority in five out of six municipal councils in Goa where elections were held on March 20.The party also won majority in the Corporation of City of Panaji CCP where election was held on the same day, poll offi...

Doctors in Hungary urge volunteers to join overwhelmed COVID-19 wards

An appeal went out on Monday for volunteers to join hospital staff treating coronavirus patients in northwestern Hungary, as doctors said COVID-19 wards were overwhelmed, with the pressure only set to mount during the next few weeks. New in...

Will open in IPL to understand role as opener and open slot for someone like Surya, says Kohli

Virat Kohli on Monday said that if Suryakumar Yadav continues to bat in the manner he is doing right now, then the Indian skipper would be willing to play any kind of role that the team needs him to. On Saturday, India defeated England in t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021