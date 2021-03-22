Left Menu

BJP wins Panaji Municipal Corporation, secures 25 wards

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led panel won 25 out of 30 seats in the municipal elections in Panaji on Monday.

22-03-2021
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led panel won 25 out of 30 seats in the municipal elections in Panaji on Monday. It has also won many wards in other councils for which counting is underway.

The panel was led by newly-inducted Atanasio Monserrate, who joined the BJP in 2019. "I am just a worker of the BJP party, the party selected me to run this campaign," said Monserrate after the win.

Uday Madkaikar, former Mayor of the Municipal Corporation said the party was assured of winning all the 30 wards but yet, 25 is not a small figure. "The result of the elections was very important, we thought we will win 30 out of 30 wards but still, 25 is not a small figure," said Madkaikar.

Polling for six municipal councils, 30 wards of Corporation of City of Panaji, a Zilla panchayat, and 22 panchayats took place on March 20. Nearly 83 per cent voter turnout was recorded during the polls to six civic bodies and the Corporation of City of Panaji (CCP). The six civic bodies that went to the polls last Saturday are Canacona, Curchorem-Cacora, Bicholim, Cuncolim, Valpoi, and Pernem. (ANI)

