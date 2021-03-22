Left Menu

BJP demands narco test of Uddhav Thackeray, Anil Deshmukh

Amid the corruption allegations in Maharashtra, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Ram Kadam on Monday said that state Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Home Minister Anil Deshmukh should go for a narco test if they are not lying.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-03-2021 15:57 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 15:57 IST
BJP demands narco test of Uddhav Thackeray, Anil Deshmukh
BJP MLA Ram Kadam. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Amid the corruption allegations in Maharashtra, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Ram Kadam on Monday said that state Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Home Minister Anil Deshmukh should go for a narco test if they are not lying. "If they are speaking the truth, they should go for narco test, everything will be clear. Even Sitaji had to undergo agni pariksha, so why the chief minister and the home minister are hesitant to go for a narco test," Kadam told ANI.

"He (Param Bir Singh) wrote this letter after his transfer so we must know what was his motive behind this letter, what political pressure was on him," he asked. Earlier, he had asked Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar if he was threatened by the state home minister following which he changed his statement on Singh's allegations against Deshmukh.

In a tweet, the BJP MLA said: "Yesterday afternoon, Sharad Pawar said about Anil Deshmukh that the allegations made against him are serious. CM will decide on this. But a few hours later, Sharad Pawar came to the rescue of Deshmukh in the night." "The whole country is trying to know what happened from afternoon to night that Sharad Pawar had to change the stand? Did Anil Deshmukh threaten during this time? That the NCP and the big faces are involved in this recovery? That is, those who have got a share in the recovery? And he will also make their names public?"

"Is this the reason Sharad Pawar had to say at night that he would not take action against Deshmukh?" he questioned further. When asked about BJP's demand of Deshmukh's resignation, Pawar said, "If you see the former commissioner's letter, he mentions that in mid-February he was informed by certain officers that they got such and such instructions from Home Minister...From 6th-16th February, Mr Deshmukh was admitted to the hospital because of coronavirus."

"It is clear that during the period about which the allegations were made, Anil Deshmukh was hospitalised. As this is clear, such demands hold no power," he added. Singh on Saturday wrote a letter to the Maharashtra Chief Minister, alleging that Deshmukh had indulged in "malpractices" and asked suspended API Sachin Waze to collect Rs 100 crore every month.

The allegations made by Singh came a day after Deshmukh had said that Singh was moved out as Mumbai Police Commissioner so that cases pertaining to Waze were probed without obstruction. In the letter, Singh, who has now been posted as Commandant General of Home Guards, had said that he has been "made a scapegoat to divert attention from the actual wrongdoers".

He had alleged that Sachin Vaze, who was heading the Crime Intelligence Unit of the Crime Branch of the Mumbai Police, was called by Deshmukh to his official residence several times in the last few months and "repeatedly instructed to assist in the collection of funds". (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FACTBOX-India retail: A nearly $900 bln market dominated by mom-and-pop stores

U.S. administers 124.5 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

U.S. House antitrust chairman plans multiple bills to go after Big Tech

Canadian Pacific to buy Kansas City Southern for $25 billion - FT

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Kenyan policemen have case to answer in 2012 death of British aristocrat - judge

Four Kenyan policemen have a case to answer in the death of British aristocrat Alex Monson, who died in their custody in 2012, a judge in Mombasa ruled on Monday.The accused should tell the court what happened since the deceased was arreste...

7-year-old killed in crude bomb blast in Bengal's Burdwan

A seven-year-old boy was killed and another child injured in a crude bomb explosion in Burdwan city in West Bengal on Monday, police said.The incident happened around 11 am in the citys Subhaspally area, they said.Sheikh Afroz 7 and Sheikh ...

Gujarat: 1,128 labourers have died in accidents in 2 years

A total of 1,128 laborers attached to the agricultural and construction sectors have died due to accidents in the last two years in Gujarat, the state Assembly was informed on Monday.Responding to a set of questions during Question Hour, st...

Goa civic polls: BJP wins in 5 out of 6 councils, also in CCP

The ruling BJP on Monday won majority in five out of six municipal councils in Goa where elections were held on March 20.The party also won majority in the Corporation of City of Panaji CCP where election was held on the same day, poll offi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021