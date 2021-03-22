Left Menu

BJP, Cong demand law minister s removal

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 22-03-2021 16:09 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 16:09 IST
BJP, Cong demand law minister s removal

There was ruckus in Odisha Assembly on Monday as opposition BJP and Congress vociferously demanded removal and arrest of law minister Pratap Jena over his alleged involvement in the the Mahanga double murder case.

The issue was raised by the opposition BJP members as soon as the house assembled for the day for question hour.

They trooped into the well of the house holding placards and banners demanding that the minister should be barred from participating in the proceedings of the house.

Senior BJP leader J N Mishra alleged that the Leader of Opposition P K Naik (BJP) is not allowed to speak on the subject as he has demanded removal of the minister whose name figures in the double murder case that took place at Mahanga in Cuttack district on Janaury 2.

He urged Speaker S N Patro to maintain neutrality so that the opposition voice is not ''suppressed''.

Naik raised the matter at zero hour and sought to know how a tainted minister can be allowed to participate in the House proceedings. He demanded a ruling from the speaker for Jena's dismissal from the ministry and proper investigation against him.

The minister is an accused in the killing of BJP leader Kulamani Baral and Divyasingha Baral of Mahanga area.

Of the 13 accused persons in the double murder case, 10 people have been arrested while another died in an accident under mysterious circumstances, he said.

Congress law maker S S Saluja demanded removal of Jena from the ministry and cited a similar ruling by former speaker Maheswar Mohanty in the past. Be it BJP or BJD, anybody involved in the heinous crime should be arrested, Saluja said.

Congress Legislature Party leader Narasingha Mishra said that while the entire country is on the boil over the farmers' agitation, the law and order situation has become a major cause of concern in Odisha.

Unable to run the House, Speaker S N Patro first adjourned to proceeding till 11.30 am and later till the post lunch session till 4 pm.

BJP and Congress activists have been staging agitations outside the House demanding resignation of Jena, who represents Maganga assembly segment in Cuttack in the Assembly The BJP has alleged that its two senior leaders Kulamani Baral (75) and Divyasingha Baral (82) were eliminated for highlighting irregularities in the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FACTBOX-India retail: A nearly $900 bln market dominated by mom-and-pop stores

U.S. administers 124.5 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

U.S. House antitrust chairman plans multiple bills to go after Big Tech

Canadian Pacific to buy Kansas City Southern for $25 billion - FT

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Canadian ex-diplomat's espionage trial in China ends, verdict due later

The trial of Canadian Michael Kovrig, who has been held in China for more than two years on espionage charges, wrapped up in a closed Beijing courtroom on Monday with the verdict to be announced at an unspecified later date, according to st...

CPI chief says no change in Sabarimala affidavit; irks Cong & BJP in poll-bound Kerala

The CPI, the second-largest partner in the ruling Left Democratic Front in Kerala, on Monday made it clear the Left government would continue with the same position on the affidavit filed by it in the Supreme Court in connection with the Sa...

Opened to fit in players like Surya but no guarantee that Rohit and I will open in T20 WC: Kohli

India skipper Virat Kohli on Monday said he has decided to open in the shortest format to accommodate players like Suryakumar Yadav in the side but there is no guarantee of him taking up the role in the T20 World Cup at home later this year...

French employment minister Borne undergoing hospital checks after positive COVID test

French employment minister Elizabeth Borne has been taken to hospital in the Paris region after a positive COVID-19 test eight days ago, said the employment ministry.Her health is improving, the ministry added in a statement. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021