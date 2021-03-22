Goa civic polls: BJP wins in 5 out of 6 councils, also in CCP

The ruling BJP on Monday won majority in five out of six municipal councils in Goa where elections were held on March 20.

The party also won majority in the Corporation of City of Panaji (CCP) where election was held on the same day, poll officials said.

While the elections were not fought on party lines, the BJP as well as the Congress had fielded panels led by their members.

Panaji MLA and BJP leader Atanasio Monserratte's panel won 25 out of 30 seats in the CCP which governs the state capital.

The ruling party's panels also won in Canacona, Curchorem, Bicholim, Valpoi and Pernem municipal councils, while a Congress-led panel won majority only in Cuncolim municipal council.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said people have once again placed their faith in the BJP.

''Though the elections were not fought on party lines, the panels fielded by the party won with majority,'' he said, adding that the BJP will form ruling bodies in all these municipal councils and the CCP.

