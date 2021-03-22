Left Menu

COVID-19: BJP's Patil, workers booked after Pune protest

PTI | Pune | Updated: 22-03-2021 16:38 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 16:38 IST
COVID-19: BJP's Patil, workers booked after Pune protest

Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil and some 40-50 of his party workers were booked for alleged violation of COVID-19 norms during a protest held at Alka Chowk here, police said on Monday.

The protest demanding the resignation of state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, who is facing corruption allegations from IPS officer Param Bir Singh, was held on Sunday and was led by Patil.

A case was registered against Patil and 40-50 party workers on Sunday night for unlawful assembly, flouting COVID-19 norms and violating orders under IPC, Disaster Management Act and Mumbai Police Act provisions, an official said.

