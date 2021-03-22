Vajpayee, PM Modi govt paid respect to Assam's culture; Congress neglected it: Nadda

Left Menu

Ahead of the Assam Assembly polls, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda on Monday said the governments of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and his present counterpart Narendra Modi paid respect to Assam's culture while the Congress did not pay heed to it.

Ahead of the Assam Assembly polls, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda on Monday said the governments of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and his present counterpart Narendra Modi paid respect to Assam's culture while the Congress did not pay heed to it. Addressing a public meeting in Dibrugarh, Nadda said, "Congress has hurt Assam's culture. Gopinath Bordoloi had to wait for Atal ji's government to receive Bharat Ratna in 1999. In 2019, Bhupen Hazarika received the same honour under Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji's government. By doing so, Atal ji & Modi ji paid respect to Assam's culture. Congress did not pay any heed to them."

"This is an election to save and make the culture of Assam prosper. Casting a vote for Congress means promoting opportunistic politics, defying development and pushing Assam into an era of darkness," stated Nadda. The BJP leader also touched upon the issue of the Bodoland.

"Congress has been hindering the development of Assam. During the Bodoland protests, many were killed and kidnapped. Infiltration had also increased at the border at that time," he added. Nadda further hit out at the Congress over its alliance with All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) for the assembly polls.

"Congress is only doing the politics of opportunism. In Kerala, it has allied with the Muslim League and with the party of Badruddin Ajmal in Assam. Even Tarun Gogoi had condemned Ajmal, but today his son is joining hands with his party," he said. The assembly elections in Assam will be held in three phases starting from March 27 while the counting of votes will take place on May 2.

BJP is contesting the polls in alliance with Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and United People's Party Liberal (UPPL). On the other hand, Congress has formed a coalition with Bodoland People's Front (BPF), AIUDF, Anchalik Gana Marcha (AGM) and the Left parties. (ANI)

