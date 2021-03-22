Left Menu

Pawar defends Anil Deshmukh, Congress leaders to meet Maharashtra CM

NCP chief Sharad Pawar (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

By Siddharth Sharma Following former Commissioner of Police of Mumbai Param Bir Singh's allegations of corruption against Anil Deshmukh causing a political storm in the state, National Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar has come to the defence of the Home Minister.

While speaking on the Opposition's demand of Deshmukh's resignation, Pawar said: "It is clear that during the period about which the allegations were made, Anil Deshmukh was hospitalised. As this is clear, such demands hold no power." While Congress has discussed the issue at the internal level and has left the final decision to take by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to end the crisis, Incharge of Maharashtra HK Patil told ANI, "I have discussed with the CLP leader, senior ministers and PCC President and taken stock of the situation in Maharashtra."

Balasaheb Thorat, CLP Leader and Ashok Chavan, former chief minister and PWD Minister -- who are members of the core committee -- will meet Thackeray to discuss the alleged letter written by Singh. Deshmukh has also released a press statement, urging the Maharashtra Chief Minister to conduct a free and fair enquiry.

Speaking to the media on Sunday, Pawar had said: "We will discuss the resignation as well. Whatever alternative comes, will see. Even resignation is one alternative. " Further, the NCP has clarified that "it will be discussed and decided, but the final decision will be taken by Hon'ble Chief Minister of Maharashtra".

However, the core group of Maha Vikas Aghadi members will meet the Chief Minister on Monday evening and deliberate. Singh on Saturday wrote a letter to Thackeray, alleging that Deshmukh had indulged in "malpractices" and asked suspended API Sachin Waze to collect Rs 100 crore every month. (ANI)

