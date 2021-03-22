No curtailing budget session for local bodies polls: Goa CM

No curtailing budget session for local bodies polls: Goa CMPTI | Panaji | Updated: 22-03-2021 17:07 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 17:07 IST
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday said the Budget session of the state Assembly starting from March 24 will not be curtailed even though the model code of conduct may be in place for local bodies polls.
While elections to six municipal councils and the Corporation of City of Panaji were completed recently and results were announced on Monday, elections to five more local bodies are in the offing, opposition parties had said while demanding that the Budget session be curtailed.
The Supreme Court has asked the state government to complete the election process for the five municipal councils by April 20.
''There is no need to curtail the Assembly session beginning from March 24. Budget announcements on the floor of the House do not violate the model code of conduct,'' the CM told reporters.
The state's opposition parties had met Governor B S Koshyari last week requesting him to curtail the Assembly session as the poll process for five municipal councils would take place during this period.
