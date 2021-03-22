Left Menu

Congress releases poll manifesto for Bengal

West Bengal Congress chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Monday released the party's election manifesto 'Banglar Disha' for the upcoming assembly elections in the state.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 22-03-2021 17:13 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 17:13 IST
Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

West Bengal Congress chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Monday released the party's election manifesto 'Banglar Disha' for the upcoming assembly elections in the state. Chowdhury launched the manifesto at the party's state headquarters in Kolkata.

The release of Congress' poll manifesto comes a day after Bharatiya Janata Party unveiled its 'Sankalp Patra for Sonar Bangla'. BJP's manifesto was released by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Kolkata on Sunday. Notably, the Left Front, the alliance partner of Congress for the West Bengal polls had released its manifesto on Saturday. Following this, there is a lot of speculation going on in the political arena as there has been no unified manifesto of the alliance.

The ruling Trinamool Congress took the lead in launching it's manifesto first. Elections to the 294-member state Assembly will be held in eight phases starting from March 27 with the final round of voting taking place on April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.

The state is likely to witness a triangular contest this time with TMC, Congress-Left alliance and BJP in the fray. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

