Dutch government should be tested for COVID-19 - health minister

Health Minister De Jonge was quoted by Dutch news agency ANP as saying they should get tested, but do not need to go into quarantine after the deputy minister for economic affairs, Mona Keijzer, tested positive. Keijzer, who announced her infection on Twitter earlier on Monday, was at a weekly cabinet meeting on Friday attended by Rutte and more than a dozen senior government officials.

Reuters | Amsterdam | Updated: 22-03-2021 17:30 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 17:22 IST
Keijzer, who announced her infection on Twitter earlier on Monday, was at a weekly cabinet meeting on Friday attended by Rutte and more than a dozen senior government officials.

Keijzer, who announced her infection on Twitter earlier on Monday, was at a weekly cabinet meeting on Friday attended by Rutte and more than a dozen senior government officials. Discussions are underway in The Hague, the seat of government, to form a new coalition after Rutte's conservative VVD party won parliamentary elections on March 15-17.

