Sharad Pawar defends under-fire Anil Deshmukh, shows hospital slip

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Monday defended Anil Deshmukh regarding a complaint by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on allegations of corruption against him, stating that the Maharashtra Home Minister was hospitalised between February 5 to 15.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-03-2021 17:39 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 17:39 IST
NCP chief Sharad Pawar (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

By Gaurav Arora Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Monday defended Anil Deshmukh regarding a complaint by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on allegations of corruption against him, stating that the Maharashtra Home Minister was hospitalised between February 5 to 15.

Addressing media here, Pawar said, "If you see the former Commissioner's (Param Bir Singh) letter, he mentions that in mid-February, he was informed by certain officers that they got such and such instructions from the Home Minister. From 5th-15th February, Deshmukh was admitted in the hospital because of coronavirus." Pawar also displayed a hospital slip which indicated that Deshmukh was in the hospital till February 15.

Pawar said, "So it's clear Deshmukh was in Nagpur. CP is saying he was briefed the same day by the home minister. The second week of March, Parambir got the information he says. Why was he waiting the whole month to expose it? Yesterday I also suggested some senior officer should probe the case. I think it is clear who murdered (Mansukh) Hiran. In the investigation, it will be clear why they did this." He said, "ATS announced that two persons were arrested. ATS investigation is going in the correct direction and to divert the things allegation has been made now. The Truth is coming out now. I am convinced after seeing the document that on a particular day he was in Nagpur."

The NCP chief was responding to questions over BJP's Amit Malviya's tweet that said Deshmukh had held a press conference on February 15, as opposed to the NCP chief's statement that he was admitted to hospital at the time. Pawar said, "Don't want to say anything on this I have the document. The main and important thing is the Antilia case and who murdered. Why you people are diverting the issue."

Meanwhile, Deshmukh said, "A few journalists were waiting for me at the hospital gate after I got discharged on February 15. I was feeling low and weak so I sat on the chair there and responded to their questions. Then I went straight to my car and went home." Singh on Saturday wrote a letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, alleging that Deshmukh had indulged in "malpractices" and asked suspended API Sachin Waze to collect Rs 100 crore every month. (ANI)

