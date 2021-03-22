Be wary of attempts to disturb Hindu unity: Pejawar seer

Mangaluru, Mar 22 (PTI): Udupi Pejawar mutt chief Swami Vishwaprasanna Teertha has asked people to be wary of attempts to disturb unity of Hindus.

Delivering the benedictory address at a religious convention here on Sunday, he said Hindus should be cautious about attempts to hurt their religious sentiments.

The Swami, also trustee of Ayodhya Sri Ram Janma Boomi Seva Trust, said evil forces were trying to destroy the distinct identity of Hindus and the Hindu society should stand together to face any such aggression.

He said the Sri Ram Mandir movement has succeeded after a long battle and, ''it is our duty to impart knowledge about the ideals followed by Lord Ram to children and protect the Hindu culture.'' Vishwa Hindu Parishad working president M B Puranik, Tulu folklore scholar K K Pejawar, Bajrang Dal district convener Puneet Attavar and divisional secretary Sharan Pumpwell were among those who spoke.

