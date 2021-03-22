Left Menu

Be wary of attempts to disturb Hindu unity: Pejawar seer

PTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 22-03-2021 17:43 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 17:43 IST
Be wary of attempts to disturb Hindu unity: Pejawar seer

Mangaluru, Mar 22 (PTI): Udupi Pejawar mutt chief Swami Vishwaprasanna Teertha has asked people to be wary of attempts to disturb unity of Hindus.

Delivering the benedictory address at a religious convention here on Sunday, he said Hindus should be cautious about attempts to hurt their religious sentiments.

The Swami, also trustee of Ayodhya Sri Ram Janma Boomi Seva Trust, said evil forces were trying to destroy the distinct identity of Hindus and the Hindu society should stand together to face any such aggression.

He said the Sri Ram Mandir movement has succeeded after a long battle and, ''it is our duty to impart knowledge about the ideals followed by Lord Ram to children and protect the Hindu culture.'' Vishwa Hindu Parishad working president M B Puranik, Tulu folklore scholar K K Pejawar, Bajrang Dal district convener Puneet Attavar and divisional secretary Sharan Pumpwell were among those who spoke.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FACTBOX-India retail: A nearly $900 bln market dominated by mom-and-pop stores

U.S. administers 124.5 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

U.S. House antitrust chairman plans multiple bills to go after Big Tech

Canadian Pacific to buy Kansas City Southern for $25 billion - FT

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Hiran murder: ATS takes accused to crime spot, detains man in Gujarat

The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad ATS on Monday took an acused arrested in the Mansukh Hiran murder case to the creek where his body was found, and also detained a person from Gujarat who had provided them SIM cards, officials said.The A...

Lithuania's leaders receive AstraZeneca vaccine in show of trust

Lithuanias president, prime minister and speaker of parliament were given the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine on Monday, in a show of trust in the producer after its use was suspended for two days last week.Fewer Europeans trust the AstraZenec...

As vaccine battle with UK deepens, EU blames AstraZeneca

Britain on Monday demanded the European Union allow the delivery of COVID-19 vaccines it has ordered as tensions over a possible export ban on EU-manufactured shots mounted and Brussels pointed an accusing finger at drugmaker AstraZeneca.Th...

Acclaimed Polish poet Adam Zagajewski dies at age 75

Adam Zagajewski, one of Polands greatest poets who wrote a poem that came to symbolise the worlds sense of shock and loss after the September 11 attacks in the US, has died in Krakow. He was 75.Zagajewskis death on Sunday, which was UNESCOs...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021