Cong carrying itself on crutches offered by AIUDF in Assam: Minister Jitendra Singh

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 22-03-2021 17:54 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 17:54 IST
Union minister Jitendra Singh Monday alleged the Congress has outsourced its election campaign in Assam and is carrying itself on the ''crutches'' offered by AIUDF's Badruddin Ajmal.

The Congress has formed an alliance with Ajmal's All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) which is considered to enjoy a large support base among the state's about 35 per cent Muslim population.

By allying with Ajmal, Singh said, the Congress has demolished the legacy of one of its tallest leaders in the state, the late Tarun Gogoi, who had been Assam's chief minister for 15 years. Gogoi was vehemently opposed to any alliance with Ajmal or his party because he was sensitive about the sentiments of the people of the state, the Union minister said.

He said Congress leaders owe an explanation to the people as to whether they have found late Tarun Gogoi's replacement in the form of Badruddin Ajmal, whom they are trying to ''project'' as their chief minister candidate.

''The Congress has outsourced its election campaign in Assam and is carrying itself on the crutches offered by AIUDF's Badruddin Ajmal,'' Singh told PTI.

He said the 60 years of Congress rule alienated the Assamese psyche and led to a situation wherein a Congress minister from the Centre rarely visited the state and if at all he did, he was reported as a minister from India. “The BJP will never allow the Congress party to undo the complete union of hearts and minds accomplished through untiring efforts and commitment of the BJP leadership,” said Singh, the Minister of State for Personnel.

Singh is also the BJP’s co-incharge for Assam.

Polling will be held in 47 seats in Assam on March 27 in the first phase, while 39 and 40 constituencies will go to polls on April 1 and April 6, respectively A grand alliance of parties -- comprising the Congress, AIUDF, Bodoland People's Front (BPF), CPI, CPI(M), CPI(ML), Anchalik Gana Morcha (AGM) and the RJD -- has been formed in Assam to contest the election to the 126-member assembly against the BJP-led NDA.

