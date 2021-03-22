Left Menu

Lok Sabha passes bill that seeks to clarify that 'govt' in Delhi means 'L-G'

A bill that seeks to make it clear that the government in Delhi means the Lieutenant Governor was passed by Lok Sabha on Monday amidst strong opposition from the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party which said that the legislation is unconstitutional.Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy said the the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi Amendment Bill, 2021 has become necessary as there have been ambiguity in certain issues related to the functioning of the Delhi government and several cases were also filed in courts.Please do not say that it is a political bill.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-03-2021 17:57 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 17:57 IST
Lok Sabha passes bill that seeks to clarify that 'govt' in Delhi means 'L-G'

A bill that seeks to make it clear that the ''government'' in Delhi means the ''Lieutenant Governor'' was passed by Lok Sabha on Monday amidst strong opposition from the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party which said that the legislation is ''unconstitutional''.

Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy said the the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2021 has become necessary as there have been ambiguity in certain issues related to the functioning of the Delhi government and several cases were also filed in courts.

''Please do not say that it is a political bill. It is being brought to end ambiguity in certain issues as Delhi is a Union Territory. It will end certain confusion or technicality and enhance the efficiency of the administration,'' he said.

According to the bill, the ''government'' in Delhi means the ''Lieutenant Governor''.

The bill also makes it mandatory for the Delhi government to take the opinion of the L-G before any executive action.

Delhi's ruling Aam Aadmi Party has opposed the bill. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had even urged the central government to take back the bill and said the AAP dispensation was ready to fall at the Modi government's feet for its withdrawal.

Reddy said there has been cordial relations between the central and Delhi governments since 1996 and all differences were resolved through discussions.

However, since 2015, some issues have come up and cases were filed before the Delhi High Court, which also gave certain rulings.

Reddy said the court had also ruled that the L-G should be informed on executive issues of the city government.

He said when the GNCTD Act was enacted in 1991 by the then Congress government, Delhi has been made a UT with an assembly with ''limited legislative powers''.

''We did not do that. It was a Congress government which piloted the Act then,'' he said.

Reddy said the LG is an administrator so he has the right to know the day-to-day affairs. ''We have not snatched any power from the Delhi government nor we have given any additional power to the LG,'' he said.

He strongly objected to some opposition members' reference that the ''Modi government is dictatorial'' and said the NDA government has not done anything wrong or new but just ended ambiguity and brought clarity on the Delhi government.

Participating in the debate, Congress member Manish Tewari said the bill is ''unconstitutional'' as it encroached upon the powers of the city government.

AAP member Bhagwant Mann also strongly opposed the bill and demanded its roll back.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FACTBOX-India retail: A nearly $900 bln market dominated by mom-and-pop stores

U.S. administers 124.5 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

U.S. House antitrust chairman plans multiple bills to go after Big Tech

Canadian Pacific to buy Kansas City Southern for $25 billion - FT

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Hiran murder: ATS takes accused to crime spot, detains man in Gujarat

The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad ATS on Monday took an acused arrested in the Mansukh Hiran murder case to the creek where his body was found, and also detained a person from Gujarat who had provided them SIM cards, officials said.The A...

Lithuania's leaders receive AstraZeneca vaccine in show of trust

Lithuanias president, prime minister and speaker of parliament were given the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine on Monday, in a show of trust in the producer after its use was suspended for two days last week.Fewer Europeans trust the AstraZenec...

As vaccine battle with UK deepens, EU blames AstraZeneca

Britain on Monday demanded the European Union allow the delivery of COVID-19 vaccines it has ordered as tensions over a possible export ban on EU-manufactured shots mounted and Brussels pointed an accusing finger at drugmaker AstraZeneca.Th...

Acclaimed Polish poet Adam Zagajewski dies at age 75

Adam Zagajewski, one of Polands greatest poets who wrote a poem that came to symbolise the worlds sense of shock and loss after the September 11 attacks in the US, has died in Krakow. He was 75.Zagajewskis death on Sunday, which was UNESCOs...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021