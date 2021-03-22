Left Menu

Full EC bench to visit W Bengal tomorrow ahead of 1st phase of polling on March 27

Ahead of West Bengal Assembly polls, a full bench of the Election Commission of India (ECI) accompanied by senior officials is set to arrive in West Bengal on Tuesday.

Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

By Joymala Bagchi Ahead of West Bengal Assembly polls, a full bench of the Election Commission of India (ECI) accompanied by senior officials is set to arrive in West Bengal on Tuesday.

The visit is to review poll preparedness just ahead of the first phase that is scheduled to begin in the state on March 27. Talking to ANI, sources from ECI stated that, "a full bench Commission along with senior officials are going to West Bengal tomorrow to review poll preparedness. It is simply routine work."

Meanwhile, central forces have been deployed throughout West Bengal ahead of the polls. The ECI has already started issuing several notices to ensure free and fair elections.

Elections to the 294-member assembly will be held from March 27 to April 29 in eight phases. Results will be declared on May 2. (ANI)

